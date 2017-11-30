Rugby woman behind £11k fundraising drive launches creative new business

A Rugby woman living with cancer has launched her own online business.

Creative Tracie Townsend, who has raised £11k for Breakthrough Breast Cancer, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013.

She has recently diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body.

Tracie said: “After a long battle and many complications, I struggle with work, even more since a further diagnosis of fibromyalgia that can leave me in excruciating pain.

“This year I made all the decorations for my wedding and found I loved it and found it very relaxing.”

Her friends encouraged her to take her skills further.

“With encouragement from some very good friends and a lot of self-doubt, I risked my fear of being unsuccessful and went for it, going with my motto “never give up”. My nickname is Minx and my health has always been a minx. My beautiful grandaughter is called Maisie Moo, so it was obvious that was going to be my new venture’s name - Minx n Moo Gift Frames.”

The business sells unique items and gifts. Like on Facebook for more details.