Rugby woman is running in her brother’s memory

The bravery of a young Rugby man who battled a rare form of cancer at just 23 has inspired his sister to join Race for Life to raise vital funds for life-saving research.

When Andrew Hunt heard his sister was taking part in the 5k event for Cancer Research UK last June he quipped: “I might be in a wheelchair but I could still do it faster than you!”

Andy and Louise Hunt

That was typical of Andy, always joking and laughing,” said Louise, a 23-year-year old law graduate from Stretton-on-Dunsmore.

Now Louise has entered Coventry Race for Life to pay tribute to her ‘courageous’ brother who died on June 4 last year after being told he had six months to live.

Louise is encouraging women of all ages to join her doing a 5k or 10k route at Stoneleigh Park at 11am on Sunday July 1.

“I was due to run the race the day Andy died but when I saw how quickly he was deteriorating I postponed it,” added Louise. “My brother is, and always will be, where I draw my strength from. He was a fighter through and through and my motivation behind fundraising is to help find a cure against this awful disease that’s so heart-breaking for all those affected.”

Andy, a former fork lift truck driver at Malcom’s in Rugby, had taken a year out to work as a landscaper in Australia when he fell ill towards the end of 2016.

“He had lots of tests because he was struggling to keep food down,” explained Louise. “At first the doctor thought it was allergy related but, after repeated visits to the doctors, a scan revealed lesions on his liver. Mum got on a plane straight away to be with him.”

A specialist then confirmed the diagnosis of advanced oesophageal cancer in January last year. He was told he had six months to live.

Within a week Andy was back at home in the UK.

Andy was always having a joke, even when he was ill,” said Louise “He was an absolute character. He amazed the medical staff by walking in for his radiation appointments on his brain and spine, he only used his wheelchair when absolutely necessary. He was determined to the end

“I’m raising money now because I hope that, one day, no-one will have to go through being told they have six months to live.”

To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.