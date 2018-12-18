Rugby woman provides Christmas hampers for hundreds of young care leavers living alone

A Rugby woman has again led a festive drive to remind young people living alone that someone cares and is thinking of them this Christmas.

Placement Support Worker Norma Wilson, from Rugby, is once again spreading cheer over the festive period by putting together a fresh set of Christmas hampers for Warwickshire care leavers.

For 18 years, Norma has created the hampers for the Warwickshire Fostering Service to go to young people and asylum seekers who have recently come out of foster care and now live alone.

Having begun by only creating a few hampers, over the last couple of years the amount has snowballed to well over 200.

As well as Christmas gifts, the hampers also contain essentials such as socks, gloves, mince pies, biscuits, soups, toothbrushes, sheets and anything else that might be of use.

Over the years Norma has gathered a following and a steady stream of donations continue to come to her from neighbours, friends, work colleagues and local businesses.

She has been overwhelmed by the positive response from people.

Norma said: “It is a privilege to put these hampers together for the county’s young people who have little support at this time of year.

“The gifts are always well-received and it brings great joy knowing we have made a difference, however small. I wouldn’t be able to do it without support from the kind people who donate to the scheme.

“I have met so many wonderful, generous people through doing this which is truly inspiring.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council said: “As well as spreading the Christmas cheer, Norma’s actions will provide those most vulnerable in our county with feeling that they’re not alone and that someone cares.”