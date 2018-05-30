Rugby woman's weight-loss journey inspired her to become coach

A Rugby woman who got tired of her retail job and embarked on a weight-loss journey is set to become a Weight Watchers coach.

Last summer mother-of-four Rebecca Orr was unhappy with her job in retail and her weight.

She said: “I love working with people, but I love helping them too. I was doing work with some charities which was helping but I didn’t get the same buzz from stocking shelves.”

Mrs Orr decided to make a change after she was struggling to play with her children when they were on holiday.

She said: “I had gained more weight than was healthy for my size. I was at my heaviest of 12 stone.

“I put the weight gain down to not being as happy as I would like to be, so I decided on a change.

“The first thing to tackle was the extra pounds.”

Within a month Mrs Orr joined a Brownsover weight loss group and her journey to size 10 began.

She said: “It’s by far the best decision I’ve ever made. I’ve never felt hungry or deprived and I’ve continued to eat the foods I love.

“And still enjoying my favourite drink prosecco, I still lost weight at a healthy rate. I’ve had ups and downs and highs and lows but all the way I’ve had 24/7 support.

“I feel so much healthier and happier and can’t wait to help others on their own unique weight loss journey.”

Mrs Orr’s first class takes place on Hill street (CV21 2NB) at 10am on June 9.