Rugby woman who worked at Hithersay Toyshop celebrates 100th birthday

A resident at Rugby’s Anya Court Care Home celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Joan Ridgway spent the day with her children Joy and Graham, her 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and later celebrated with other well-wishers at the home.

Joan (pictured with Karen Handley from the care home) said: “I had a great day, I felt like I was going to burst with all the attention I received on my birthday.

“My secret to longevity is to live life as God meant you too and my words of wisdom are to never bear a grudge.”

Joan was born in Rugby on August 18, 1918.

She worked in Hithersay Toyshop on Sheep Street, which her father owned, until she met her late husband Don Ridgway at church.

The couple married in 1939 and went on to have three children.

Joan received a letter from the Queen congratulating her on her milestone. She celebrated her birthday with a family party at her daughter’s house. Her daughter in law and grandchildren travelled from Australia and Canada to be with her.

A separate celebration was also arranged at Anya Court.