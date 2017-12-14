Safe stolen in Dunchurch burglary

Police are appealing for information after a safe containing valuable watches and jewellery was stolen from a home in Dunchurch.

At some time before 8.30pm on December 8, an unknown offender or offenders broke into a Sanford Way home through the rear French windows.

Once inside the house, unknown offenders carried out an untidy search before making off with a safe containing valuable watches along with a jewellery box containing items of jewellery.

Those who have any information are asked to call 101 and refer to incident 445 of 8/12/17.