Sainsbury’s installs new anti-theft equipment at self-service checkouts

Sainsbury’s has installed new security measures at self-service checkouts in a bid to crackdown on thefts in the store. The supermarket will be adding extra CCTV cameras and mirrors above its self service checkouts in 300 stores across the country to help staff monitor customers as they scan and pay for items.

The new security aims to act as a deterrent for people who fail to pay for items in their shop.

Failing to scan items at self-service checkouts or scanning the item as a cheaper alternative remains a widespread problem for supermarkets and one in four shoppers who use self-service tills has admitted to failing to pay for an item, according to VoucherCodesPro.co.uk.

The study also found how Brits are stealing £3.2 billion worth of goods from self-service tills every year – or around £5 per person per month.

Sainsbury’s said in a statement: “This is in hundreds of stores and has been in some for almost a year.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues is extremely important to us, which is why we invest in a range of measures to keep everyone safe.”