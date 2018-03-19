Savers help Rugby hospice

Three hospices have received £8,000 each thanks to savers at Hinckley and Rugby Building Society.

Since its launch in 2008, the Hospice Affinity Account has paid a slice of £125,00 to the Myton hospices in Warwickshire.

The total donation of £24,000 is equivalent to one per cent of the average balances held in the Affinity Account in the past year. Abigail Smith, corporate fundraiser at the Myton hospices, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Hinckley & Rugby Building Society on behalf of the staff, patients and families here at The Myton Hospices.

“Your incredible donation from the Affinity Account will contribute towards enabling us to continue supporting our patients and their families across Warwickshire.

“Your donation will make a huge difference to our wide range of clinical and non-clinical services so, once again, a huge thank you to you and your valued customers.”

LOROS in Leicestershire and Mary Ann Evans Hospice have also received funds.

Jessica Atkinson, fundraiser at the Mary Ann Evans Hospice, said: “On behalf of everyone at the Mary Ann Evans Hospice, thank you so much to the Hinckley & Rugby Affinity Account holders.

“Your generosity really will make a difference and will help ensure we can continue to provide our care free of charge to our patients.”

Magdalena Korytkowska, partnership development lead at LOROS, said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to Hinckley & Rugby Building Society and to its members for their amazing and continued support towards the hospice.

“It does mean a lot to us and makes all the difference to the care we provide to 2,500 patients and their family members each year.”

Magdalena added: “This wonderful amount of £8,000 could pay for 23 patients to attend our day therapy service.”

Stewart Heeley, Hinckley & Rugby’s marketing & PR manager, said: “Our savers choose the Affinity Account knowing they forego some interest because they want to support three amazing hospices.

“It’s an act of generosity which helps countless families in our heartlands.”

Rugby Day Hospice is based on the grounds of Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross.

For more information, telephone (01788) 577132.