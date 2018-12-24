Sea of colourful Santas put on running shoes for Crick firm’s run to help sick children

A sea of colourful Santas helped raise money for sick children.

Eddie Stobart’s third 5km Santa Dash took place on December 2.

Proceeds will help grant wishes for children with a life threatening or terminal illness through the When You Wish Upon a Star charity.

Organiser Sue Norris, who works at the Crick-based company, said: “It was a beautiful morning and around 50 adults and children took part.

“We were surrounded by really stunning countryside and it was wonderful to see so many children doing something to help poorly children.”

She said the runners were in good spirits for the fundraiser at Daventry Country Park.

“It was a truly magical Christmas atmosphere and touching to see to many people of all ages doing their bit,” added Sue.

“We would sincerely like to thank everyone who took part and everyone who donated.”

The event raised £1,343.22 and organisers say it was their best Santa Dash so far.

“We raised more money this year for such a wonderful cause,” said Sue.

“More people took part and supported the event and we hope to be even better next year.”

For more information visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cricksantarun2018