Search is on for next big thing in Rugby

The search is officially on for the next big thing with the launch of Rugby’s Got Talent.

Organisers say the event is bigger and better than before after a gap of five years.

Rugby Dunsmore Rotary Club, Rugby FM, and Rugby Area Talent Trust (RATT) have banded together with the support of local sponsors to relaunch the competition and show.

David Head, trustee at Rugby Area Talent Trust, said: “We are so, so pleased to see this happening again, and I’m proud that RATT is involved. Supporting young talented people is exactly what RATT was set up to do and so becoming part of the RGT team alongside Rotary and Rugby FM is a perfect opportunity.”

It will run as an important part of the 2018 Rugby Festival of Culture.

Rugby’s Got Talent is open to anyone in or near the town who thinks they have the talent to entertain a family audience.

Any type of act is welcome to enter simply by sending the organisers video or audio clips or links, and judges will shortlist 12 acts to go forward to the semi-finals. A grand finale will feature the best final six. All three shows will feature as part of the festival and will be in front of a live audience and an expert judging panel.

Mike Folly, chairman of fundraising from Rugby Dunsmore Rotary Club, said: “We cannot wait for this event to return to the entertainment scene in Rugby.”