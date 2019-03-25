Search is on for unsung heroes who help change lives by volunteering in Rugby

Here’s the latest column from Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action, based in Rugby.

Do you know an amazing group of volunteers? Do you know an outstanding volunteer?

Many of us know that volunteers make an enormous contribution to the safety, wellbeing and quality of life of our communities and they all deserve to be thanked and celebrated for their achievements and this year for the first time WCAVA will be holding Volunteer Awards in Rugby.

We will be holding the Awards in partnership with Warwickshire County Council and Rugby Borough Council.

As part of events to celebrate Volunteers Week, special Volunteer Awards evenings will be held across Warwickshire to highlight the amazing achievements of those volunteering within all communities.

In Warwickshire there are an estimated 191,000 adults aged 16 and over who are regularly volunteering. We want to celebrate these amazing people who tirelessly give their time and energy to help others. Whether it is running sports clubs, tending to open spaces, inspiring children, creating art, providing lunches & breakfasts or supporting those who are isolated. We want you to nominate those very special people who do great things in your local community and make a real difference.

Awards will be offered across a range of themes, including health and wellbeing, creativity and heritage, leisure and sports, environment, young volunteers, long service award, community impact and unsung hero.

Nominations can be made for individual volunteers or a team of volunteers, by April 30. Access the form on our website www.wcava.org.uk/volunteering. For a hard copy, please contact Carol Kavanagh at WCAVA Rugby on (01788) 574258/539578 or email ckavanagh@wcava.org.uk.