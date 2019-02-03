Second man arrested after fatal collision on Bilton Road, Rugby

Two men have been arrested by police following a fatal collision in Rugby on Sunday.

Warwickshire Police said that a 54-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs, following a collision on Bilton Road, Rugby, on the evening of Sunday, February 3.

Breaking news

A female pedestrian, who was in her 60s, died after a blue Nissan collided with her at around 6.40pm.

At 3am on Monday the force announced that a second person had been arrested after officers identified a light coloured Audi seen near the incident. They said that a 35-year-old man from Rugby had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Detective Inspector Lisa Sears said: "We're keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the two vehicles in the moments before the incident or has dash cam footage from the area."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the cars in the moments before the collision is asked to call 101 quoting incident 325 of 3 February 2019. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.