See Rotary competition’s award-winning photographs in Rugby

A record number of young photographers entered a Rotary competition in Rugby.

Rugby Mayor Tom Mahoney and the Rotary Heart of England district governor, Gary Dancer, presented the winners of the Rugby Rotary Young Photographer Competition with their prizes and certificates on Saturday.

Rotarian Terri Morgan, competition and exhibition organiser, said: “This year I was overwhelmed to receive a record 122 entries resulting in 366 photographs.

“I would encourage people to visit the exhibition at Rugby Museum and Art Gallery and inside Hinckley & Rugby Building Society in Rugby. Both run until February 23.”