'Serious collision' closes A14 near Rugby

The A14 closed this morning after a serious crash.

The road is currently closed eastbound between the M6/M6 junction at the Catthorpe Interchange and junction one near Welford.

The westbound side was also closed between junction2 and the M1/M6 for a time this morning, but has since reopened.

It is understood that the collision happened at around 5.30am. The crash involved a van and Highways England has described it as a "serious collision".

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Motorists are being advised to avoid parts of the A14 following a serious road traffic collision between the M1 and Junction 1 of the A14.

"This section of the eastbound carriageway has been closed after a van was in collision with a lorry shortly before 5.30am this morning.

"Eastbound is expected to remain closed for the morning to allow emergency services to deal with the collisions."

Highways England is urging motorists to plan alternative routes.