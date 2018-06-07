Setback for planned Hillmorton railway station as £4m in funding is withdrawn

Plans for a railway station in Hillmorton have suffered a setback after £4 million of funding has been withdrawn.

The £11 million Rugby Parkway Station was approved by county councillors in 2015 and set to be built on the A428-Crick Road, on land between existing housing and the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT).

Work was expected to begin in May this year, with a completion date of December 2019, but the plans have been put on hold after £4 million of funding from an organisation was withdrawn when Warwickshire County Council could not meet the funding deadline.

The Coventry & Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership’s (CWLEP) had allocated £4 million from its growth fund to build the station on the condition Warwickshire Council would secure an additional £5 million of government funding - in addition to the £2 million it had already pledged.

But the council's bid for government funding failed and CWLEP confirmed the £4 million will be returned and made available for other projects.

The station was set to provide a service of two trains per hour (potentially three depending on various factors), allowing direct fast and semi-fast routes to Birmingham, Northampton, the West Midlands, London and the rest of the UK.

The plans included a 260- space car park, northbound and southbound platforms with a connecting footbridge, a car and bus drop-off point, and a highway connection on to Crick Road.