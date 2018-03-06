Severn Trent denies rumours Rugby's water supply will be disrupted again this evening

Seven Trent Water this morning told the Advertiser rumours about further disruption to water supplies in Rugby are not true.

The Advertiser reached Seven Trent Water after hearing of readers' concerns of possible further disruption to water supplies.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent Water said: "The issue in Rugby has been sorted - in some places we are still struggling but Rugby is not one of them."

Disruptions to the water supply, caused by pipes leaking as the cold weather thawed, began to affect people in parts of the borough including Bilton,

Residents in Dunchurch, Newbold, Brownsover and Hillmorton reporter low water pressure - or no water at all - on the evening of Sunday, March 4.

Lorries with emergency supplies of bottled water were parked at Tesco on Leicester Road yesterday, March 5.

A spokesperson said bottled water was there "just in case" but it was not opened as the supply issues were fixed.

Speaking at a Cawston Community Forum meeting last night, leader of the council Michael Stokes said: "We are obviously concerned about residents of Rugby and are working so they get the supplies they need.

"There have been three conference calls a day between the council and Severn Trent Water to make sure that vulnerable people are supported."

Explaining the cause of the disruption to supplies, Severn Trent Water said: "When water freezes within a pipe it expands, putting more pressure on the pipes and joints, often causing pipes to split or joints to pull apart, and then when it thaws the water will start to leak out.

"So during the cold weather, a lot of pipes will have burst but they’re only starting to leak now that the temperatures have increased and the water has thawed."

The spokesperson said Severn Trent Water would like to pass a "massive apology" to users - adding the company knows it has been very hard.

Anyone who spots a leak is asked to call Leakline on 0800 783 4444 - the call is free on most landlines.

Alternatively, leaks can be reported online.

While on the Seven Trent 'report a problem page', users can also view a map showing already reported incidents in the area.



