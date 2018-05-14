Shadow Brexit secretary visits Rugby power company

A Rugby firm received a visit from the shadow Brexit secretary on Thursday, May 10.

Labour’s Keir Starmer, QC MP, met with Rugby Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate, Debbie Bannigan before the two toured Offgrid Energy - a Rugby-based power company that designs energy solutions for places where the grid is not available.

Founder and CEO of the company Danny Jones guided the two around the site before holding a meeting to discuss to impact of Brexit on business.

Debbie Bannigan said: “As a small business owner, I know how worried many local entrepreneurs are feeling as this government’s chaotic approach to Brexit increases risk and uncertainty. Employers around here want the security of knowing there is a plan.”