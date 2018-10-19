Shop in Rugby fined by court after selling alcohol to underage teenagers

A shop in Rugby has been fined after illegally selling alcohol to an underage teen.

Alma Supermarket, on Clifton Road, was targeted by Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service and Warwickshire Police after reports suggested that children and young people aged under 18 were being sold alcohol.

The supermarket was one of a number of Rugby businesses visited, but the only one to sell alcohol to the two 15-year-old volunteers.

Following the operation Ahmed Fakhrulddin Rashid, the person chiefly responsible at Alma Supermarket for ensuring that children are not sold alcohol, was prosecuted by Warwickshire Trading Standards.

Trading Standards said Mr Rashid appeared unaware of ‘Challenge 25’ - the retail scheme to encourage staff to ask customers buying alcohol for age ID if they looked under 25 - nor seemed to demonstrate a grasp of alcohol sales training for staff.

At Nuneaton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 16, Mr Rashid (age 43 and from Taurus Lane in Leicester) was found guilty in his absence and fined £400, ordered to pay costs of £2732 and a victim surcharge of £40.

Cllr Andy Crump, portfolio holder for community safety at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The sale of alcohol to children is a concern for many of our communities and one which Trading Standards and the police are determined to crack down on.

"While many of our retailers are very responsible and operate Challenge 25 schemes, a few are still prepared to sell alcoholic drinks to children. This can lead to anti-social behaviour and can damage the health of young people.

"Trading Standards will continue to work in partnership with the police and our retailers to prevent these sales.”