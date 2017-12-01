Showcase of top talent at young people’s live show in Rugby

Young people from Warwickshire-based youth arts organisation Aspire in Arts will showcase their talents at their own live show in Rugby.

They will be performing a mix of original and contemporary cover songs at the Benn Hall on December 10.

The concert will feature their live band, plus street dance performances.

The project, ‘Beats, Bars and Banter’ is funded by the National Foundation for Youth Music with additional support from Warwickshire Race Equality Partnership (WREP) and Rugby Borough Council is open to young people aged 11-25 in Rugby.

Each week, young people have had the opportunity to take part in a variety of music and music related workshops every Thursday 4pm-6pm at Hill Street Youth Centre in Rugby.

Young people can take part in singing, songwriting, studio recording, music production, instrumentation, making music videos and live performances.

They also have the opportunity to visit local gigs/concerts plus gain a national qualification by achieving an Arts Award.

Kirsty Lowrie, director at Aspire in Arts said: “This is a great opportunity for the young people to showcase their talents to their parents/carers, friends and the wider community.

“They have been working really hard over the last few months to put together a fantastic set for all to enjoy.

For some this is the first time they have ever performed and they are really excited about the show.”

Young people or community organisations who would like complimentary tickets for the show should contact Aspire in Arts as tickets are limited.

When Aspire in Arts was launched, Junaid Hussain, chief executive of WREP said, “This is a great opportunity for the young people of Rugby to come together and express themselves through making music and developing new skills.”

For more information on the Aspire In Arts workshops contact:

Tickets are £3 each on the door and all proceeds will go back to the youth project. Doors open at 6.30pm.

For more information contact info@aspireinarts.org, 07885276691 www.facebook.com/aspirinarts