Sign up for seventh Rugby Santa Run

The fabulously festive rugby Santa Run is back for its seventh year, so dust off your running shoes and join hundreds of other Santas at Rugby Athletics Track for a morning of early Yuletide fun.

Organised by the Rugby and Northampton Athletic Club and Rotary Club of Rugby, and sponsored by Nicholls Building and plumbing Merchants and Therapy Rooms in Clifton, this year’s event takes place on Sunday December 2.

With races suitable for every age - from tiny tots to grandparents - it’s the perfect way to kick-start Christmas for the whole family.

The fun starts at 10am with the Mini Santa Lap - a lap of the track for under eights. The one mile Santa Dash follows at 10.20am - open to everyone age six plus. The main 5K Santa Run is suitable for all abilities age eight plus and starts at 10.45am.

Santa suits, medals and a mince pie are included in the entry fee and there are prizes for individual winners, as well as spot prizes.

Local businesses, schools and clubs are encouraged to battle it out for the Santa Run Cup. You can have as many runners in a team as you choose, with the top three runners scoring for the team prize.

As well as having fun, Santa runners will be helping local good causes as all proceeds will be shared between Rotary Club of Rugby and Rugby and Northampton Athletic Club.

Early bird entry to the 5K Santa Run is £10 and is available up until November 2. For further information and to enter online go to www.randnac.org. To enquire about team entry email ladiesrunninggroup@gmail.com.