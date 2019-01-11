Sing your heart out at new choir in Rugby for children

Young singers are invited to join a new choir in Rugby.

The Invisible Friends (TIF) are looking for children and young people in Rugby who would like to be part of an all-inclusive choir.

The Invisible Friends was founded in Derby in 2016 with the aim to raise awareness of invisible illnesses and disabilities in children and young people.

2018 was a year of great success for TIF Derby with them receiving grants from The National Lottery and Co-operative Society. This has enabled them to launch a new branch in Rugby. The new branch will carry the charity’s message that “having any kind of disability is by no means a reason to give up hope, ambitions and future dreams”.

For details contact elan@bighelpmusic.com