Smoking costs Rugby more than £25m a year

Smoking costs Rugby more than £25 million a year, through NHS costs, sick days and even smoking breaks, according to new analysis.

Action on Smoking and Health, a leading anti-smoking charity, has calculated how much tobacco costs society. It has compared a variety of publicly available data, such as smoking prevalence, mortality and hospital admissions. The latest complete figures show 16 per cent of people smoked in Rugby in 2016, the same as the England average.

Ash’s study estimates smoking costs Rugby’s economy £16 million a year, due to lost working days.

The charity has calculated how much income has been lost by people who die before retirement, where smoking is a factor. It also accounts for time lost due to smoking breaks, and smoking related sick days.