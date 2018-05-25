Special award for caring Rugby student Tom

A Rugby College stsudent has been awarded a special honour in a ceremony at Coombe Abbey Hotel.

Tom Wood, 17, won Carer of the Year at Pride of Rugby Awards last year.

Rugby FM invited him back again this year to give a speech on mental health and following his presentation, he was overwhelmed to be honoured with the Pride of Rugby ‘Special Recognition’ Award.

In 2016, Tom’s father took his own life and has ever since, he has campaigned to help break the stigma of mental health, with various charity events and talks.

Tom has shown incredible selflessness, and acting as an ambassador for Coventry & Warwickshire ‘Mind’ Charity, he has raised over £500 organising various musical theatre performances for young people. Within the Rugby Area Talent Trust he has recently been appointed Regional Youth Board member after completing the National Citizen Service Challenge, all of this whilst being a part-time carer and studying.

After being given the surprise award, Tom said: “I feel honoured to have received a special recognition award at the Pride of Rugby 2018.

“When my father took his own life in 2016 I thought my life was broken but I decided to pick up the pieces, I wanted to help others. I help my family, I help my friends, and I help people I don’t know because we only have one life. One chance to do what’s right, I feel no one should be alone. I thank Rugby FM for helping me to break the stigma of mental health and for awarding me on the night.”

WCG Group Principal & CEO Angela Joyce, said: “Recognising the achievements of our students is extremely important to us.

“Tom has shown strength and determination to turn a traumatic moment in a young person’s life into a positive, and this award is a true reflection of our communities acknowledgement and support of his achievements, and we wish him continued success.”

Tom will be organising future events with Coventry and Warwickshire’s Mind charity as an Ambassador, specifically looking at more ways to engage with schools and young people, to help break the stigma surrounding mental health.

