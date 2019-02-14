Sponsor confirmed for Rugby's Rotary Spring Fair 2019

The popular spring fair in Rugby will return again this year after sponsorship was confirmed for the event.

The three rotary clubs in Rugby which are organising this year’s Rotary Spring Fair have announce that Houlton has renewed its sponsorship for the event.

Joh Thomas, of Urban and Civic, the developers of Houlton, said: “We are very proud to sponsor the fair again this year.

“It is a great family event with fantastic entertainment that offers a wonderful day out for the local community, but it also supports some very special causes.

“The event is also a great opportunity for our new Houlton residents to enjoy the community spirit and connect with Rugby.”

Willy Goldschmidt, a member of the fair’s organising committee, said: “The Rotary Spring Fair will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6, and the Houlton sponsorship has enabled us to underwrite the infrastructure for the event.

“We are now seeking additional sponsors so that we can commit to book quality acts to entertain the crowds who support the fair and to raise money for the various charities and local youth groups that we support.

“The fair last year raised £14,000 much of which has already been distributed to local youth and charity organisations.

“Already planned are some new attractions for this year including a fun dog show, Wasps rugby interactive display, a display by the Gurkhas and Keiran Taylour, winner of Rugby’s Got Talent which was also sponsored by Houlton.

“Returning favourites are the hugely popular animal petting farm, G-Force, Impact Dance and Wolly the Clown.

“Details of the programme will be published on our website where tickets will also go on sale at a discount on our gate prices. We are pleased to confirm that admission prices will be held at the same level as last year so, for example, family tickets will be £9 on the gate but only £5 if bought in advance.”

See www.rotaryspringfair.co.uk, find them on Facebook @rotaryspringfair for more information about the fair and some of the groups the organisers have supported