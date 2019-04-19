St Andrew's Church thanks Rugbeians for their support after reaching fundraising target to rejuvenate grounds

Staff at St Andrew’s Church told the Advertiser they wish to thank Rugbeians for their support after a fundraising effort to rejuvenate the grounds of the church hit its target.

The £46,500 in funding means that a raft of improvements can be made to the church gardens, including the planting of a bee-friendly garden, a specially commissioned memorial and the installation of a water fountain and phone charging facilities.

The Rev Imogen Nay said: “We would like to celebrate reaching the target and thank everyone who donated.”

Rev Imogen Nay and events organiser Amber Potter said the funding target has been reached through a mix of donations from Warwickshire County Council and Rugby Borough Council, combined with residents and a number of organisations.

Amber said: “The plans are about bringing together families and creating more of a sense of community in the town centre.”

Both the Rev Nay and Amber said they hope the improvements will help to boost footfall to the town centre. They said the town centre can provide a sense of community that out-of-town retail parks like Elliott’s Field are not likely to be able to provide.

Amber said: “There’s that opportunity to bring a lot of people into the town centre and engage them.”

The gardens already play host to a number of big events in Rugby – including Rugby Bikefest and the Food Festival.

In recent years they have become overgrown, tired looking and have fallen victim to anti-social behaviour.

The news comes as Rugby council sets out its plans to rejuvenate the garden to the back of the church and a developer seeks the public’s views on a plan to turn the disused Herbert Gray College site into retirement accommodation.

The plans cover the grounds sited to the left of St Andrew’s Church, with the stated aim of transforming them into: “A tranquil green space at the very heart of Rugby town.”

The current planting will be reduced and replenished, creating more space for public events and giving a clearer line of site into the garden – hopefully deterring anti-social behaviour. The public garden will be bee-friendly – the first of this kind in the town.

The plan to install a water fountain and charging points is aimed to help both those who like to spend their lunchtime in the garden and the homeless community.

The memorial garden will gain new seating and a specially commissioned piece of public art which, for a donation of £150, Rugbeians can have inscribed the name of a loved one.

To have a name included, contact events@rugbychurch.org.uk