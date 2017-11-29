St Andrew’s Church unveils Christmas events

St Andrew’s Parish Church in Rugby is preparing to get into the Christmas spirit as it unveils a set of festive events.

The church aims to provide something for everyone this Christmas by holding a variety of events including Snowman film screenings, a swing music evening as well as popular candlelit Advent Carol and Christingle Services.

Rev Imogen Nay said: “This Christmas we are staging some new events and we offer a warm welcome to Rugby residents and visitors to come and enjoy some of the recent improvements we’ve made to the Parish Church; this includes new lighting which we are delighted with.

“If you’ve never been into St Andrew’s Church before do come and visit our Tree Festival, come to one of our family events, or to a Christmas service.”

An Afternoon with The Santa and The Snowman takes place on Friday, December 8 from 4-6pm and Sunday December 10 between 1.30 – 3.30pm.

The event gives families the chance to “discover the wonderland that is St Andrews at Christmas time”- starting by exploring the festival of Christmas trees and taking part in free official The Snowman craft activities.

Visitors can then find a pew and cosy up the classic family film.

To finish off a festive afternoon there will be surprise visit from Santa.

Tickets are £6 ( three plus and adults). Children under three are welcome but families are asked to reserve a free space so the church knows the numbers.

To book, visit afternoonsnowman.eventbrite.com

The Swing Museum are set to hold a 1930s and 1940s swing music evening complete with gin cocktails, mulled wine and cider on Friday, December 15.

The church said: “This quartet will sure get your feet tapping and into the swing for the festive season.

To book, visit goo.gl/Dzb57G

To see more events, visit www.standrewrugby.org.uk