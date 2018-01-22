Staff in Rugby shop threatened at knife-point during armed robbery

Workers at a food shop in Rugby were threatened with a knife during a robbery

The robbery happened at around 10.15pm on Saturday, January 20, at the Co-Op store in Scholars Drive, Cawston.

Three men entered the main entrance of the shop, threatened the staff and stole a large amount of cash.

Police say the members of staff were not physically injured but were very shaken by the incident.

The three offenders are described as wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

They left the store in a blue Fiesta ST with partial registration LC66, the vehicle was later found abandoned in Charles Lakin Close in Barnacle.

Warwickshire Police said they have been making local enquiries and are studying CCTV footage.

Detective Constable Adam James of Warwickshire Police, said: "Nobody was seriously injured in the robbery but this will have been understandably very upsetting for the staff and customers that were present and we will be offering them support.

"We are appealing for any information from the public, no matter how insignificant as even the smallest detail can be key.

"Therefore we would ask anyone who was in the area that saw the incident, or sighted a vehicle matching the description, and has yet to come forward, to get in touch or if you heard or saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident by calling us on 101."

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Co-Op that evening or has any information which would help them with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through their website www.crimestopppers-uk.org quoting incident 390 of 20 January.