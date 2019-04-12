Stalking and harassment on rise in Rugby

There was more than one stalking and harassment case reported every day in Rugby last year, figures reveal.

Office for National Statistics data shows that in Rugby, 537 cases of stalking, harassment or malicious communications were reported between October 2017 and September 2018.

Of the three crimes included in the figures stalking is the most serious, and can include following someone, repeatedly going uninvited to their home and monitoring their use of phones and computers.

Over the last five years, the number of recorded stalking and harassment cases has increased seven-fold in Rugby.

The Home Office says police recording has improved, however, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, recently published a report stating that stalking and harassment are not being investigated by police consistently or effectively.