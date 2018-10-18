Still time to enter Rugby Rotary Young Photographer Competition

Young creatives in Rugby have still got time to enter the Rugby Rotary's Young Photographer competition.

Due to popular demand, competition organiser Terri Morgan, from Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast, has extended the closing date by one week until Wednesday, November 7. Terri said: “Due to half-term being very late this year I want to give all the students the best possible chance so they can use their weeks holiday to finalise their entries.

"Now autumn has well and truly arrived hopefully they can wrap up get out there snapping."

The theme for this year’s competition is 'Beauty of Nature'.

For more information and an entry form email rotaryyoungphotographer@gmail.com or follow updates on the new Facebook page Rugby Rotary Young Photographer.