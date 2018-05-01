Strictly Come Dancing fun in memory of Rugby man Robin

Enthusiastic amateurs will join seasoned professionals in tripping the light fantastic for a charity dance showcase.

Coventry Does Strictly 2018 comes to the Britannia Hotel in Coventry in support of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Hosted by Mark Jefferies, principal of the Dancing Feet academy, there are show nights on Friday, May 11, and Saturday, May 12.

Among the Strictly wannabees is Chris Lal, from Rugby, who is stepping out with partner Jon, as part of a series of 30 fundraising challenges in memory of her son Robin.

After attending the initial “meet and greet” in January, she and Jon have learnt the tango and samba backed by the melodies Phantom of the Opera and You’ll Be Mine/Party Time. The pair will also be among the group dancers, performing to Jailhouse Rock.

Chris said: “Jon is super calm and patient, has a great sense of humour and I couldn’t have asked for a better dancing partner.”

Tickets are £32.50 to include booking fee, a drink on arrival, three course meal and wine on the table. The Strictly professional dancers will be performing an Argentine tango to Beat It by Michael Jackson.

To support Chris go to her Justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/christine-lal or text FABU86 to 70070 with £1 or more.

Strictly blogs can be found www.4Robin.co.uk/Latest news