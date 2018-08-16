Students in garden of Eden

Rugby College students’ sustainability studies biome boost

Part of the Prologis Sustainability Programme, twenty-five students spent two days at The Eden Project exploring the centre’s famous biomes.

The attraction, nestled in a huge former quarry, contains massive greenhouses or biomes which house plants from different ecosystems including the largest rainforest in captivity.

The group investigated the indoor rainforest and learnt about sustainability through a range of tailored workshops and behind-the-scene tours of The Eden Project.

Students also engaged in problem-solving and debate around sustainability and were encouraged to explore how creative thinking could help solve global sustainability issues.

The visit was funded by the Prologis Sustainability Programme as part of its development at Prologis Park Pineham, near Northampton.

Simon Cox, UK Sustainabiliy Officer for Prologis UK said: “As a property company we’ve been putting sustainability at the heart of our business for the past decade and our Sustainability Programme funds education officers from The Eden Project to go into schools local to our developments and talk to the children about sustainability and how they can play their part in protecting the planet.

“Over the past decade we’ve delivered this programme to 6,167 children in 48 schools and colleges close to Prologis developments, however, this is the first time we’ve been able to take this initiative out of the classroom and really bring sustainability to life for the students.”

Mark Bonham, Assistant Principal for WCG, parent group for Rugby College said: “We value our partnership with Prologis and the important role it plays in the education of students about sustainability.”

“This trip to the Eden Project was not only insightful, but provided a great opportunity to open the minds and thoughts of our students from Rugby College, and we were honoured to be the first college selected as part of this new initiative.”

A-Level student Donna Turner, added:“It was incredible to see how everything is interlinked and how much we depend on plants and trees for our survival. It really opened my eyes to how precious plants and trees are and how many species are dependent upon them. I never realised plants had such a wide range of uses.”