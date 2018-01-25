Survey aims to help victims and survivors of crime in Warwickshire

Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner is appealing to victims and survivors of crime to share their views to help improve the help and support available to them and others in the area.

Philip Seccombe is asking them to take part in a survey for which their responses would be confidential and they would remain anonymous.

Respondents do not have to have reported a crime to take part in the survey - everyone’s views are welcome.

Mr Seccombe said: “No one asks to become a victim of crime and it is therefore vital that they receive the right level of service and support when they do.

“As Commissioner I also recognise that some people see themselves as victims, others as survivors of crime.

“I will put them at the heart of the criminal justice system and make them the central focus for Warwickshire Police and partner agencies at all stages, to assist victims and survivors of crime to cope, recover and achieve justice.”

This survey is being run for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner by TONIC, an independent social research organisation of which more can be read about at the www.tonic.org.uk website.

All data collected will be stored securely for the duration of this project and then destroyed, in accordance with Data Protection Act requirements. TONIC are registered with the Information Commissioners’ Office (Ref: ZA273132).

Anyone completing the survey can choose to be entered into our prize draw to win one of four prizes for £50 Love2Shop vouchers which can be spent in over 20,000 high street stores, with more than 150 top brands to choose from such as Argos, Debenhams, HMV, Iceland, New Look, River Island, TK Maxx, Toys ‘R’ Us, Matalan, Mothercare and Pizza Express.

There are up to 20 questions and the survey takes between 15 and 20 minutes to complete - Those taking part can skip past questions they do not want to answer.

