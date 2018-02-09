Take lead and help Rugby dog business transform lives

Dog-lovers in Rugby are being urged to take the lead and help change lives.

Barking Mad Rugby has partnered up with Dogs for Good, a life-transforming charity which creates partnerships between people living with a disability and specially-trained assistance dogs.

Lin Simpson, of Barking Mad Pet Care, Rugby, said: “We are so proud to announce that Dogs for Good is Barking Mad’s chosen charity for 2018.

“Dogs for Good train assistance dogs to support adults and children with a wide range of disabilities and also children with autism, in order to enrich and improve lives.

“This is particularly relevant to the work which we undertake with our own dog sitting host community. We offer the opportunity to care for someone else’s dog whilst its owners are away and through this initiative, we witness the amazing difference that canine companions can make in terms of improving social interaction and fitness every day.”

Dogs for Good is an innovative charity, exploring ways dogs can help people overcome specific challenges and enrich and improve lives and communities.

Cathryn Simpson, corporate partnerships manager for Dogs for Good said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be working with Barking Mad in 2018.

“There’s obvious synergy between the two organisations in respect of the dogs but more importantly the ethos of both organisations is closely matched, and this is important to ensure a successful partnership.

“Thank you to everyone for getting involved.”

Barking Mad Rugby’s wish is to raise enough money to fund the training of a Dogs for Good puppy. They want to hear from people who want to get involved with fundraising and events.

Lin can be contacted on (01788) 422288 email Lin.Simpson@barkingmad.uk.com or visit www.barkingmad.uk.com/franchisees/rugby/