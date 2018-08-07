Take walk on the wild side at Rugby Art Gallery

Art-lovers in Rugby are invited to take a walk on the wild side.

Artists Sarai Crawshaw, Lesley Connolly and Chris Sanderson, who call themselves ‘The Wild Bunch’, will be exhibiting for the first time at Floor One Gallery at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum,

The exhibition of wildlife and countryside paintings is called Drawn to Nature.

The artists, who are all members of The Wildlife Art Society International, have exhibited together for many years at various venues.

They meet regularly to sketch and photograph together, with a recent visit taking them to Cotswold Wildlife Park where they were fascinated by the elusive clouded leopards and a wood full of wolves.

The exhibition in Rugby will feature paintings, drawings and mixed media work, and runs from Saturday, August 11, to Thursday, August 23, opening 10am-5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays. Admission is free.