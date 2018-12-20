Teenage boy and girl arrested for drugs supply offences after police car rammed in Rugby pursuit

A police car was rammed during a pursuit in Rugby which ended up with a teenage boy and girl being arrested in connection with the supply of drugs.

On Saturday December 15, officers from the Operational Patrol Unit at Warwickshire Police identified a cloned Ford Focus vehicle when it activated Automatic Number Plate Recognition software.

After finding the car on the A45 in Rugby, officers deployed stinger tactics to try to stop the vehicle and its occupants including 'boxing' the vehicle in which saw the driver of the Ford Focus ram one of the police cars. No one was injured but the police car was severely damaged.

Cocaine, cannabis, weighing scales and several mobile phones were seized after the pursuit.

A 17-year-old boy from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply, taking a vehicle without consent, failure to stop, dangerous driving, driving under the influence of drugs, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He has been released under investigation

A 15-year-old girl from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply, but has since been released with no further action.

Police suspect this is a case of 'county lines' drug dealing - a term used to describe gangs who transport drugs across counties, from bigger cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

Inspector Ross Campbell from Warwickshire Police said: "Tackling serious and organised crime and county lines drug dealing remains a priority for Warwickshire Police and we will continue to target criminals and disrupt the activity of those who continue to try to deal drugs as we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

"I would encourage the public to look out for the signs of county lines drug offences and urge anyone with concerns about the supply of drugs to report it to police. All information, no matter how small, helps us to get a better picture of issues in the area."

Anyone with any concerns about the use or supply of drugs you can report it on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.