Teenage driver from Rugby dies after collision with tree near the town

A 19-year-old man from Rugby has died following a collision on the Straight Mile.

The incident happened yesterday (Friday June 7) and police confirmed the sad news today (Saturday).

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “At around 2.45pm on Friday June 7 a single vehicle RTC occurred on the B4453, Straight Mile, Boughton on Dunsmore, Rugby.

“A silver Vauxhall Astra vehicle registration number ending VHL left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

“Unfortunately a 19 year old man, from Rugby, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed or has dash-cam footage of the incident or saw the vehicle prior to the collision. Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting incident reference number 229 of Friday 7 June.”