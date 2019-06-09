Teenager reportedly stabbed after assault in Rugby car park

Police believe a teenager was stabbed after an assault in a Rugby car park yesterday (Saturday).

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident happened at around 1.35pm in Barter Place, Rugby. Police said a 19-year-old sustained a suspected stab wound.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he received treatment for his injuries.

Police said the suspects are described as four black males.

Det Sgt Stephen Flavell of Warwickshire Police said: “An investigation is ongoing and we are currently treating this as an isolated incident.

“As part of enquiries, we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or any suspicious behaviour in the area to please come forward.

“If you have any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 187 of 8 June 2019.”

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website