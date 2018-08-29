Telephone fraudsters threaten Rugbeians with arrest

Telephone scammers are threatening Rugbeians with arrest if they do not pay bogus fines.

Several readers have contacted the Advertiser after receiving calls from scammers claiming to be from either HMRC or the police.

For various bogus reasons, including claims of tax fraud or tax evasion, the fraudster claims there is a warrant out for the arrest of the recipient of the phone call.

They then attempt to extort large sums of money from the victim.

One reader said they are deeply concerned that elderly or vulnerable people may be 'conned out of their life savings'.

They asked that Rugbeians warn their friends, neighbours and relatives.

Warwickshire Trading Standards said residents should never give personal or financial information to cold callers or door-to-door traders.

If you are targeted, you can make a scam or rogue trader complaint to Trading Standards via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.