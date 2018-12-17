The Grinch swaps his Whoville lair for Dunchurch, but police apprehend him before he can steal Christmas

The Grinch appears to have swapped his Whoville lair for Dunchurch's Lord John Scott Memorial this Christmas.

In a tradition thought to date back to the 1970s, pranksters wait until the dead of night to dress the statue of Lord John Scott as different characters and people in the run up to Christmas.

This year, the statue has been dressed as the main character Dr Seuss' 1957 book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

Rugby Police took to Twitter yesterday, December 18, to announce that they have apprehended the Christmas-stealing offender. They thanked Rugbeians for their assistance.

In 2017 the statue, which dates back to 1867, was dressed as Paddington Bear and in previous years the statue has been dressed as Pikachu, a Stormtrooper, a Minion, Prince George, a super hero and a smurf.

The statue, in the centre of the village, commemorates the Lord, who was a Grenadier Guards officer, a Scottish MP and a landlord, who died in 1860.

He's a mean one, that Mr Grinch.