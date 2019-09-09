'There are a lot of people worried' - police issue direct message to missing woman last seen in Rugby

Police have issued a direct message to a 24-year-old woman who was last seen in Rugby town centre.

Remy Craven, from Coventry, is missing after last being seen in Rugby in the early hours of Saturday, August 31.

This is a direct message to Remy from Warwickshire Police: "If you see this message, please contact police so we can check on your welfare.

"There are a lot of people worried about you.

"We have also released this new photo of her and CCTV of her on the night she went missing.

Anyone with information that could help police find Remy should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting 83 of 31 August 2019.