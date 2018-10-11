These are the new vehicles gritting Warwickshire's roads this winter

Brand new vehicles will be gritting Warwickshire's streets this winter when the temperature drops.

Warwickshire County Council has bought 14 new gritting vehicles, at a cost of £780,000, to replace some of the ageing fleet. Some of the vehicles being used were between 15 and 22 years old.

22,000 tonnes of salt was laid on Warwickshire's roads last winter

The newer vehicles are more environmentally friendly as they meet modern vehicle emission standards.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for Transport and Environment said: "These vehicles enhance our network's resilience and demonstrate the council's ongoing commitment to keeping the highway network open during spells of harsh weather.

"The costs to the local economy in terms of lost productivity are very significant so this is an investment that we will see a very quick return on.

"But while it is crucial that we keep the county moving, we are also making sure that we keep commuters safe.

"This is not just about clearing snow in extreme weather but making sure that roads are safe from the dangers of ice and unseen hazards in slightly less dramatic weather conditions which can have catastrophic consequences. These vehicles will make us ready to meet that challenge."

During the winter of 2017/18, Warwickshire's 29 gritters were deployed on 104 occasions, covered around 46 per cent of the county's highway network (approximately 1,100 miles), and spread more than 22,000 tonnes throughout the county.