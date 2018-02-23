Thousands of tonnes of chicken meant for KFC could go to waste in Rugby warehouse

Thousands of tonnes of chicken being stored at Rugby's DHL warehouse may go to waste following a supply problem which saw hundreds of branches of KFC closed over the last week.

KFC said it is is struggling to find charities which will accept the surplus chicken - as many have safety policies which rule out accepting fresh meat.

The issue comes after a supply fault which saw lorry drivers waiting outside the DHL warehouse, on the Gateway Site near the M6, for hours in recent days.

KFC said it expects the disruption to supplies to continue for the rest of the week.

Mick Rix, the GMB’s national officer said the union warned KFC it would face supply issues if it switched to DHL.