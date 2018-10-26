Three-car crash causes traffic on A45 near Stretton-on-Dunsmore

A three-car crash on the A45 near Stretton-on-Dunsmore this lunchtime (Friday) caused delays for drivers in the area.

Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the collision on the island linking the A45 and the B4455 at 1.35pm.

The crash, involving a Seat Leon and two Peugeots, did not result in any serious injuries. All three patients declined treatment from the ambulance service.

The island was partially blocked at around 1.50pm because of the crash, and traffic was building up on both roads.