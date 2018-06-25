Three fire crews called to building fire in Rugby

Three fire crews were sent to the scene of a building fire in Rugby over the weekend.

Warwickshire Fire Service were alerted by the police to the fire at around 10.50pm on Saturday (June 23).

The fire was located at a derelict building on Newbold Road.

Two fire crews from Rugby were initially sent to the scene and on arrival they found there was a fire in the roof space of the building.

They requested another fire crew and one appliance from Southam also attended the scene.

The crew used hose reels and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.