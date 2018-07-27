Three fire engines attend house fire in Rugby

Three fire engines attended a house fire on Holbrook Avenue in Rugby last night, July 26.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received a 999 call at 10.33pm reporting a bedroom on fire.

Three fire engines, two from the Rugby area and one from Lutterworth were mobilised.

The incident involved a two storey house measuring 4 x 15 metres in size.

The front bedroom of the house was well alight on the arrival of the first crew. Half the property has been damaged by fire andall of it has been affected by smoke.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish the fire.

A large positive pressure ventilation fan has been used to clear the property of smoke. An ambulance was requested for the occupants who were suffering the effects of breathing in smoke.

The Red Cross Fire & Emergency Support unit from Kenilworth Fire Station attending to render assistance to the occupants.