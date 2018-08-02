Three men arrested after incident at Elliott's Field

Three men have been arrested following two incidents at Elliott's Field at 2.20pm on Saturday, July 7.

The first incident is thought to have happened near Debenhams where a silver car pulled up and a discussion took place between a group of asian and white males.

The second incident, also involving a group of Asian and white males, is believed to have occurred near Costa Coffee.

Police arrested a 41 year old male from Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire on suspicion of assault ABH and criminal damage under £5000.

A 24-year-old man from Rugby was also arrested on suspicion of causing harassment, alarm or distress under Section 5 of the Public Order Act.

A 19-year-old man from Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill.

The three menwere detained overnight for questioning and released on police bail on 8 July pending further enquiries.

Officers investigating the incident are urging any witnesses to please come forward by contacting PC 1202 Bristow at Warwickshire Police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.