Three men threaten staff at gunpoint in Binley Woods Post Office robbery

Three men threatened an employee at gunpoint the Binley Woods Post Office before demanding the key to the store's safe and making off with cash.

At 4.40pm on Saturday, August 4, three masked men entered the Binley Woods Post Office on Woodlands Road and threatened a member of staff with a firearm and crowbar.

Some of the cash they made off with included foreign currency.

Police believe a silver saloon type vehicle was involved in the robbery and are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage who was in the area at the time to contact police.

If anyone has information that could help police with their enquiries please call 101 quoting incident 299 of 4 August 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.