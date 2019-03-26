Tickets on sale for new Rugby Lotto that will help charities including Pawprints and Hope4

Tickets for Rugby's new lottery are on sale for the first time on March 25, and each one you buy will help to support Rugby charities including Pawprints and Hope4.

Tickets cost £1 and are available online, with good causes receiving 50p and 10p going to a Rugby Community Fund - meaning that if If 1,000 tickets were sold each week it would see £31,200 a year raised for voluntary and community groups.

The first draw takes place at 8pm on Saturday May 4 and players have a 50 to one chance of winning one of the prizes, which range from the £25,000 jackpot to three extra tickets.

The lottery was officially launched to good causes at an event in February where more than 30 good causes from in and around Rugby learned how the Rugby Lotto can benefit them.

Twenty four organisations have signed up to benefit from the sale of lotto tickets, with thirteen already live for ticket sales, including Hope4, the Friends of Fenley Fields, Rugby Autism network and Warwickshire Choristers.

Anita Twigger, head of operations at Pawprints Dog Rescue, the first good cause to sign up, said: “The lottery is a great way to raise some much needed funds to help with ongoing running costs.

"For small charities, getting this money is going to make a lot of difference, and will go a long way. We'd encourage other local good causes to sign up."

The community lottery was set up by Rugby Borough Council and will be managed by Gatherwell - an Oxford-based company.

As of July 2018, 33 councils across the country had set up or were setting up their own community lotteries, and Gatherwell was managing all but one of those.

Gatherwell's website states lotteries attract more people because they offer the chance of winning a prize.

The company states: "Supporters come in all shapes and sizes. At Gatherwell we believe lotteries are the best way to capture the biggest range of supporters. From the altruistic to the prize-motivated, we design lotteries that capture all of them.

"Traditional fundraising only targets altruistic supporters. Our lotteries target altruistic, optimistic and prize-motivated supporters."

Ben Speare, Gatherwell's managing director, said: "We are delighted that Gatherwell has been awarded the opportunity to run the new Rugby Lotto. We're looking forward to helping support Rugby good causes in partnership with Rugby Borough Council.”

