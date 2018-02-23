Top dancers win en pointe

Students at a Rugby performance school have sung, danced, tapped and pirouetted to success at a dance competition showcasing their skills to dance pupils.

Performers from Jaide’s Stage Studios, based in Market Street, hosted their annual Competitive Troupe Day at Lutterworth College.

Pupils of eleven dance schools from across five English counties competed against each other in various dance styles and in various age groups, from baby sections through to seniors in a non-stop 12-hour competition.

Categories included, ballet, tap, modern, street, song and dance, acrobatics, lyrical and contemporary sections.

Dance school principal, Jaide Ellery-Martin said: “We have had an absolutely amazing day, and once again my class did me so proud.

“Considering the high standard throughout they smashed it.

“We entered 12 routines and we placed in every section with including one first place, four second places, five third places and one fourth.

“My newest troupe ‘Drops of Jupiter’ performed to perfection.

Their routine was simply beautiful and brought me and many others to tears with the emotion they displayed - I am one ecstatic teacher whose heart is melting with pride.”

To top off their day, Jaide’s students were also awarded two beautiful trophies in the competition adjudicated by Pam Chater, a Senior Examiner with the British Theatre Dance Association.

Jaide added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our volunteers whom without we could not have hosted this event.

“All the preparation and hard work by parents and performers was more than worthwhile.

“I would also like to thank all the schools who took part and made it a very friendly and successful festival.”

www.jaides-stage-studios