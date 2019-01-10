Top earners in Rugby paid £28,000 more a year than lower-paid counterparts

Top earners in Rugby earn an average of £28,000 more per year than their lower-paid counterparts, figures show.

Campaigners have called for a change of culture in the business world, after figures from the ONS revealed “vast economic divides” across the UK.

In Rugby, the average weekly pay packet for the top 20 per cent of earners among full-time workers in 2018 was 2.4 times higher than for the bottom 20 per cent.

The top earners were paid an average £920 per week - the equivalent of £47,830 per year.

For lower earners, average pay was just £381 per week, or £19,820 per year.

Luke Hildyard, director of independent think tank the High Pay Centre, said: “The UK is one of the most unequal developed countries in the world with some of both the richest and poorest regions in Western Europe.

“Most people are deeply uncomfortable with such wide divisions and rightly believe that we should be doing better.”

The average full-time employee in Rugby works for 38.8 hours per week.